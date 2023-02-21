XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is 12.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.75 and a high of $47.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.64% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -14.11% lower than the price target low of $32.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.29, the stock is -5.96% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 13.29% off its SMA200. XPO registered -12.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.40%.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.19%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has around 37800 employees, a market worth around $4.32B and $7.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.51 and Fwd P/E is 11.75. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.64% and -21.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.00M, and float is at 113.36M with Short Float at 4.12%.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADLEY S JACOBS,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $55.17 per share for a total of $279.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

XPO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $53.49 per share for $2.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.36 million shares of the XPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $51.29 for $2.56 million. The insider now directly holds 6,411,730 shares of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -14.91% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -8.17% lower over the same period. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is 19.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.