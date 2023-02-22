Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -10.56% Change This Year

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -10.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $67.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $46.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $46.50, the stock is -13.11% and -12.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.01 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -3.09% off its SMA200. AEM registered -17.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.36%.

The stock witnessed a -17.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.52%, and is -9.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 6810 employees, a market worth around $22.61B and $5.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.73 and Fwd P/E is 20.69. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.75% and -30.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.27M, and float is at 454.93M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 9.36% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -30.31% lower over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 35.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.