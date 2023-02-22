Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is 11.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.30 and a high of $179.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMED stock was last observed hovering at around $97.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.91%.

Currently trading at $93.25, the stock is -1.30% and 5.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -11.04% off its SMA200. AMED registered -34.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.01%.

The stock witnessed a -2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.07%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.67 and Fwd P/E is 19.00. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.59% and -48.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Amedisys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.51M, and float is at 31.89M with Short Float at 5.72%.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Amedisys Inc. (AMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bohnert Denise M.,the company’sChief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Bohnert Denise M. sold 557 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $64055.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11850.0 shares.

Amedisys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Kemmerly David Lsold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $177.31 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16336.0 shares of the AMED stock.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 11.44% up over the past 12 months and LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) that is 34.56% higher over the same period. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -7.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.