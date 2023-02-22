Analysts suggest DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) could spike 47.47% in a year

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is 75.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.77 and a high of $25.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $23.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.47% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -53.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.96, the stock is 22.11% and 41.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.71 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 37.31% off its SMA200. DKNG registered -9.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.03%.

The stock witnessed a 43.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.96%, and is 23.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $1.86B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.30% and -20.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.60%).

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 448.33M, and float is at 436.14M with Short Float at 7.72%.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robins Jason. SEC filings show that Robins Jason sold 320,356 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $17.38 per share for a total of $5.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.25 million shares.

DraftKings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Robins Jasonsold a total of 338,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $15.58 per share for $5.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.57 million shares of the DKNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Nada Hany M (Director) acquired 65,000 shares at an average price of $15.34 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 177,372 shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).