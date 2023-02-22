Are we looking at the next big move in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) is 1.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.67 and a high of $68.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IART stock was last observed hovering at around $57.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83%.

Currently trading at $56.71, the stock is -2.21% and -0.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 5.76% off its SMA200. IART registered -13.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.08%.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.16%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.61 and Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.46% and -16.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.04M, and float is at 72.65M with Short Float at 8.10%.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mosebrook Jeffrey,the company’sSVP, Fin & Princ Acct Officer. SEC filings show that Mosebrook Jeffrey sold 279 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $56.22 per share for a total of $15684.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8552.0 shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Evoli Lisa (Executive Vice President &CHRO) sold a total of 1,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $55.81 per share for $65020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17997.0 shares of the IART stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Murphy Raymond G. (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $55.78 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 40,825 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.93% down over the past 12 months and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) that is -36.27% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 6.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.