Are we looking at the next big move in Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is -3.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.15 and a high of $94.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $77.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $91.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.71% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.23, the stock is -7.14% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 5.39% off its SMA200. PLNT registered -17.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.84%.

The stock witnessed a -3.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.61%, and is -7.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has around 1529 employees, a market worth around $7.07B and $839.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.43 and Fwd P/E is 37.08. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.78% and -19.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 373.10% this year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.16M, and float is at 81.19M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bode William,the company’sChief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Bode William sold 44 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $81.25 per share for a total of $3575.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7310.0 shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Bode William (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $83.88 per share for $9730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7354.0 shares of the PLNT stock.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Who are the competitors?

