Are we looking at the next big move in TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) is -0.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $2.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 1.53% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.37% off its SMA200. GLG registered -6.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.65%.

The stock witnessed a 0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.53%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $63.50M and $16.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.50. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.63% and -47.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.16M, and float is at 19.06M with Short Float at 0.15%.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zhang Shuxiang,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Zhang Shuxiang bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $12.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27.93 million shares.

TD Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Zhang Shuxiang (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $1.15 per share for $11.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.93 million shares of the GLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Ouyang Renmei (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000,000 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $11.5 million. The insider now directly holds 13,574,385 shares of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG).