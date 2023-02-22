AVB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Now

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is 8.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $157.69 and a high of $259.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVB stock was last observed hovering at around $179.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.41% off its average median price target of $189.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.64% off the consensus price target high of $282.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -9.91% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $175.86, the stock is -1.31% and 2.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -5.95% off its SMA200. AVB registered -25.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.20%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.50%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) has around 2927 employees, a market worth around $24.72B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.71 and Fwd P/E is 37.08. Profit margin for the company is 40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.52% and -32.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.64M, and float is at 139.42M with Short Float at 1.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equity Residential (EQR) that is trading -24.18% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -19.14% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -19.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.