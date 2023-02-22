Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.43% Change This Year

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -3.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $25.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $16.59, the stock is -10.81% and -8.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.44 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -3.13% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -27.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.25%.

The stock witnessed a -12.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.90%, and is -7.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $29.59B and $11.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.41 and Fwd P/E is 16.59. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.93% and -35.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.50% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.76B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 2.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -17.19% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 9.36% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 35.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.