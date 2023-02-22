Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 41.08% Change This Year

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is 41.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $24.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is 10.21% and 17.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.62 million and changing -6.83% at the moment leaves the stock 15.77% off its SMA200. BHC registered -64.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.57%.

The stock witnessed a 8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.20%, and is 21.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $8.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.69 and Fwd P/E is 2.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.50% and -64.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.40% this year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 362.50M, and float is at 344.64M with Short Float at 6.96%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bausch Health Companies Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $77.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310.45 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $17.05 per share for $596.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315.0 million shares of the BHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Spurr Robert (U.S. President-Pharma Business) disposed off 1,595 shares at an average price of $22.19 for $35393.0. The insider now directly holds 90,506 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC).