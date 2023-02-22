Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is 10.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.91 and a high of $83.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELS stock was last observed hovering at around $71.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.01% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.37% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.27, the stock is 0.43% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 3.58% off its SMA200. ELS registered -5.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.98.

The stock witnessed a 4.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.20%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $13.19B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.88 and Fwd P/E is 32.84. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.23% and -14.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.81M, and float is at 177.02M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 14 times.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) that is trading -17.07% down over the past 12 months and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is -26.45% lower over the same period. Camden Property Trust (CPT) is -27.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.