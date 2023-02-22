Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is 17.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.91 and a high of $44.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTEX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.95% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.49% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.83, the stock is 0.97% and 9.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 4.15% off its SMA200. OTEX registered -19.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.89%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.23%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $9.45B and $3.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.59 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.82% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Open Text Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.19M, and float is at 265.54M with Short Float at 1.61%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -24.25% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -20.37% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 5.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.