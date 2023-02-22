Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE: FNA) is -7.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $21.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $17.77, the stock is 1.54% and -5.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -2.02% off its SMA200. FNA registered 16.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.67%.

The stock witnessed a -6.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.33%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) has around 343 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $172.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.86% and -17.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -601.50% this year.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.85M, and float is at 38.55M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bird B. AG,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bird B. AG sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $22.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.2 million shares.

Paragon 28 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that DaCosta Albertsold a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $17.00 per share for $8.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the FNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, DaCosta Albert () disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $8.5 million. The insider now directly holds 479,136 shares of Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA).

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.93% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is 3.83% higher over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 6.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.