Positives for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) as stock gains in recent trading

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is 38.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $22.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $11.13, the stock is -2.28% and 11.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.88 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 10.51% off its SMA200. CCL registered -50.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.77%.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.03%, and is -4.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $14.26B and $12.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.46. Profit margin for the company is -50.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.16% and -51.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 11.85%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -33.25% down over the past 12 months and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) that is -15.72% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -22.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.