Positives for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) as stock gains in recent trading

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is -12.04% and -4.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing -6.87% at the moment leaves the stock 1.69% off its SMA200. DNN registered -0.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2736 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1990.

The stock witnessed a -9.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.67%, and is -8.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $12.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.33. Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -33.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 192.30% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 819.23M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -11.67% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is 28.99% higher over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 17.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.85% from the last report on Jan 12, 2023 to stand at a total of 40.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.74.