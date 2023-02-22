PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) is 2.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $26.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PWSC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $23.74, the stock is 2.11% and 3.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 33.61% off its SMA200. PWSC registered 45.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.63%.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.35%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has around 3099 employees, a market worth around $4.80B and $615.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.41. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.96% and -8.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.81M, and float is at 155.46M with Short Float at 1.70%.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENDRAKA ANGELINA,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that HENDRAKA ANGELINA sold 18,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $17.45 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -24.25% down over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is -2.04% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 5.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.