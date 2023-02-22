Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) up 8.95% since start of the year

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) is 8.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.47 and a high of $51.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RETA stock was last observed hovering at around $48.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.44%.

Currently trading at $41.39, the stock is -7.60% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -15.24% at the moment leaves the stock 27.67% off its SMA200. RETA registered 57.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.15%.

The stock witnessed a 6.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.92%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.74% over the week and 8.67% over the month.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has around 346 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.09% and -20.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-131.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.54M, and float is at 30.57M with Short Float at 27.50%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -38.40% lower over the past 12 months.