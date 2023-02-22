Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) is -17.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.89% off the consensus price target high of $6.18 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 71.48% higher than the price target low of $2.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -15.42% and -15.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -62.86% off its SMA200. SEV registered -86.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.60%.

The stock witnessed a -18.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.20%, and is -10.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $71.18M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.53% and -90.74% from its 52-week high.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.65M, and float is at 38.85M with Short Float at 7.66%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -32.43% down over the past 12 months and Li Auto Inc. (LI) that is -17.99% lower over the same period. Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is -64.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.