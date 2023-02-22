SouthState Corporation (SSB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is 5.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.25 and a high of $91.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSB stock was last observed hovering at around $82.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.66% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.38% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.41% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.62, the stock is 1.20% and 2.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. SSB registered -7.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.39%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.14%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) has around 4929 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.34 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.58% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SouthState Corporation (SSB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SouthState Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 206.20% this year.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.09M, and float is at 74.78M with Short Float at 2.10%.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at SouthState Corporation (SSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLLOK JOHN C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POLLOK JOHN C sold 9,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $80.78 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730.0 shares.

SouthState Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that POLLOK JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 3,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $81.75 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9455.0 shares of the SSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, POLLOK JOHN C (Director) disposed off 21,452 shares at an average price of $79.51 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 13,185 shares of SouthState Corporation (SSB).

SouthState Corporation (SSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -9.94% down over the past 12 months and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is -11.35% lower over the same period. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is -17.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.