State Street Corporation (STT) up 14.95% since start of the year

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is 14.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.62 and a high of $94.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STT stock was last observed hovering at around $92.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.83%.

Currently trading at $89.17, the stock is -2.48% and 5.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 22.13% off its SMA200. STT registered -4.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.40%.

The stock witnessed a 5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.68%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

State Street Corporation (STT) has around 42226 employees, a market worth around $31.55B and $4.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Profit margin for the company is 65.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.13% and -5.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

State Street Corporation (STT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for State Street Corporation (STT) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

State Street Corporation (STT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 359.14M, and float is at 348.03M with Short Float at 1.13%.

State Street Corporation (STT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at State Street Corporation (STT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times.

State Street Corporation (STT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -25.07% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 1.53% higher over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is 3.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.