Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) is 5.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.68% off the consensus price target high of $1.69 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.62% higher than the price target low of $0.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is -9.90% and -3.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -14.74% off its SMA200. TMQ registered -61.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.69%.

The stock witnessed a -26.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.75%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.37% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.71% and -62.09% from its 52-week high.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.22M, and float is at 114.36M with Short Float at 0.07%.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanders Elaine,the company’sVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Sanders Elaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.65 million shares.

Trilogy Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Sanders Elaine (VP and CFO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $0.68 per share for $680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the TMQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Sanders Elaine (VP and CFO) disposed off 29,000 shares at an average price of $0.68 for $19720.0. The insider now directly holds 1,604,564 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ).

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) that is -36.04% lower over the past 12 months.