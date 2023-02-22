UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.12 and a high of $99.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFPI stock was last observed hovering at around $86.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.13%.

Currently trading at $81.73, the stock is -12.48% and -5.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock 3.22% off its SMA200. UFPI registered -3.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.20%.

The stock witnessed a -5.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.70%, and is -15.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $5.47B and $9.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.35 and Fwd P/E is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.45% and -17.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.50% this year.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.88M, and float is at 59.83M with Short Float at 2.23%.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEBSTER PATRICK M,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that WEBSTER PATRICK M sold 27,996 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $90.73 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

UFP Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that MISSAD MATTHEW J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $93.21 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the UFPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, COLE MICHAEL R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,438 shares at an average price of $89.00 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 157,289 shares of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI).