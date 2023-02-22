What should you know before buying stock in Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.70 and a high of $64.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHD stock was last observed hovering at around $50.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.82% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.01% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.42% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.29, the stock is -8.47% and -7.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 3.08% off its SMA200. WHD registered -2.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.56%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.98%, and is -9.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) has around 1037 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $630.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.22 and Fwd P/E is 18.20. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.16% and -24.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cactus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.11M, and float is at 63.75M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bender Scott,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Bender Scott sold 562,336 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $54.04 per share for a total of $30.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50464.0 shares.

Cactus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Bender Joel (Senior VP & COO) sold a total of 542,336 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $54.00 per share for $29.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68604.0 shares of the WHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Bender Scott (President and CEO) disposed off 24,680 shares at an average price of $52.87 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 612,800 shares of Cactus Inc. (WHD).