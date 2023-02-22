What should you know before buying stock in United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is 19.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.22 and a high of $32.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.5% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.59% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.99, the stock is 8.27% and 13.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. USM registered -19.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.78%.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.14%, and is 14.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.37 and Fwd P/E is 22.88. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.02% and -23.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Cellular Corporation (USM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Cellular Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.00M, and float is at 14.54M with Short Float at 6.95%.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at United States Cellular Corporation (USM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P sold 1,834 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $19.61 per share for a total of $35965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18981.0 shares.

United States Cellular Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Drake Deirdre (EVP-Chief People Officer) sold a total of 8,574 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $30.55 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the USM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Drake Deirdre (EVP-Chief People Officer) disposed off 49 shares at an average price of $30.70 for $1504.0. The insider now directly holds 8,574 shares of United States Cellular Corporation (USM).

United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -35.90% lower over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is -15.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.