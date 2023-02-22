Why should you keep an eye on Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is -1.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $13.72, the stock is -2.35% and -2.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -0.72% off its SMA200. NWBI registered -1.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.35%.

The stock witnessed a -0.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.17%, and is -3.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $423.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.52 and Fwd P/E is 11.71. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.95% and -10.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 95.20% this year.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.32M, and float is at 125.76M with Short Float at 7.68%.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meegan John P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Meegan John P sold 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $14.25 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68496.0 shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Reitzes Mark T. (SEVP, Commercial Banking) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $13.38 per share for $26770.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30511.0 shares of the NWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Fannin Timothy B (Director) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $14.22 for $9954.0. The insider now directly holds 2,987 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) that is -21.29% lower over the past 12 months.