Why should you keep an eye on Oil States International Inc. (OIS)?

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is 27.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $10.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OIS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.48, the stock is 9.28% and 20.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 51.65% off its SMA200. OIS registered 49.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.47%.

The stock witnessed a 9.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.85%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has around 2373 employees, a market worth around $565.96M and $696.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.60. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.47% and -9.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.67M, and float is at 62.06M with Short Float at 3.02%.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moses Philip Scott,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $3.63 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) that is trading 13.31% up over the past 12 months and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is 2.38% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 7.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.