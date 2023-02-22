Why should you keep an eye on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is 14.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.58 and a high of $107.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXRH stock was last observed hovering at around $104.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $104.58, the stock is 2.76% and 5.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 16.26% off its SMA200. TXRH registered 19.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.77%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.26%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has around 73300 employees, a market worth around $7.05B and $4.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.35 and Fwd P/E is 19.09. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.49% and -2.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 682.50% this year.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.89M, and float is at 66.50M with Short Float at 7.22%.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mujica Hernan E.,the company’sCHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mujica Hernan E. sold 1,817 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $97.07 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17323.0 shares.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Colson Christopher C. (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) sold a total of 1,634 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $97.08 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the TXRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, ZARLEY JAMES R (Director) disposed off 42,500 shares at an average price of $97.51 for $4.14 million. The insider now directly holds 32,843 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH).

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 3.49% up over the past 12 months and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is -9.51% lower over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -6.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.