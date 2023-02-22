Will United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is 22.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.36 and a high of $9.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.20 for the next 12 months. It is also -54.42% off the consensus price target high of $5.20 offered by analysts, but current levels are -54.42% lower than the price target low of $5.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is -1.70% and 6.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.47 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 14.06% off its SMA200. UMC registered -10.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.37%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has around 19426 employees, a market worth around $20.47B and $8.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.21 and Fwd P/E is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is 31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.81% and -11.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.46B, and float is at 2.25B with Short Float at 2.37%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) that is -13.05% lower over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -45.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.