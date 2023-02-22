Wipro Limited (WIT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is 2.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $8.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is -2.68% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -6.68% off its SMA200. WIT registered -34.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.13%.

The stock witnessed a -4.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.04%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Wipro Limited (WIT) has around 258744 employees, a market worth around $26.79B and $10.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.49% and -40.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Wipro Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.47B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.36%.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -16.65% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -20.37% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 5.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.