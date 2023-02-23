A peek at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): Who has invested in It?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 48.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.91 and a high of $179.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $128.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57%.

Currently trading at $127.21, the stock is 7.89% and 24.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 18.39% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -27.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.20%.

The stock witnessed a 20.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.11%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6132 employees, a market worth around $87.68B and $8.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.68 and Fwd P/E is 32.30. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.30% and -28.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.70M, and float is at 383.24M with Short Float at 5.83%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Belinda J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Belinda J. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $137.03 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5920.0 shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Gebbia Joseph (Director) sold a total of 166,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $142.10 per share for $23.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.5 million shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) disposed off 36,000 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $5.04 million. The insider now directly holds 231,646 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).