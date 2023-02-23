A peek at Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who has invested in It?

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is -19.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.58 and a high of $86.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $40.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.11% off the consensus price target high of $63.20 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -2.52% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.01, the stock is -6.10% and -12.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -28.86% off its SMA200. BAX registered -50.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.27%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.44%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $20.09B and $15.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.47. Profit margin for the company is -16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.30% and -52.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.00% this year

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 507.00M, and float is at 503.13M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mason Jeanne K, the company’s SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Mason Jeanne K sold 59,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $44.70 per share for a total of $2.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that STROUCKEN ALBERT P L (Director) sold a total of 4,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $76.02 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34127.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, HELLMAN PETER S (Director) disposed off 4,020 shares at an average price of $76.02 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 27,629 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -15.39% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is 5.44% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -6.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.