A peek at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE): Who has invested in It?

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is -9.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $26.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.91% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.47% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.28, the stock is -11.33% and -9.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 16.72% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 32.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.23%.

The stock witnessed a -5.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.95%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.83% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 117.85% and -26.83% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.08M, and float is at 134.76M with Short Float at 7.67%.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Westby Keith, the company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Westby Keith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $25.05 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46354.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Westby Keith (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $23.82 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46354.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Westby Keith (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $23.03 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 66,354 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).