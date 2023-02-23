A peek at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD): Who has invested in It?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is 22.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $9.95, the stock is -3.18% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.13 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 4.22% off its SMA200. HOOD registered -15.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.07%.

The stock witnessed a 2.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.27%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.87B and $1.36B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.11% and -39.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.00%).

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.60% this year

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 882.36M, and float is at 697.57M with Short Float at 5.65%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhatt Baiju, the company’s Chief Creative Officer. SEC filings show that Bhatt Baiju sold 86,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $9.98 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Tenev Vladimir (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 83,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $10.61 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.2 million shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $10.92 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 386,435 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).