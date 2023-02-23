A peek at Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who has invested in It?

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is 18.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.12 and a high of $111.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIX stock was last observed hovering at around $80.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.03% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.25% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -24.52% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.90, the stock is 3.61% and 9.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing 12.40% at the moment leaves the stock 22.31% off its SMA200. WIX registered 5.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.39%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.83%, and is 4.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has around 4789 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $1.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 98.91. Profit margin for the company is -36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.12% and -18.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.36M, and float is at 55.36M with Short Float at 7.04%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -29.72% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -2.50% lower over the same period. Tucows Inc. (TCX) is -64.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.