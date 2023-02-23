Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) is -9.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.65 and a high of $22.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESTE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.23% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.84% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.95, the stock is -4.94% and -4.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -11.29% off its SMA200. ESTE registered 7.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.38%.

The stock witnessed a -11.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.86%, and is -6.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.70 and Fwd P/E is 2.71. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.60% and -41.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.80% this year

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.25M, and float is at 74.81M with Short Float at 13.50%.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oviedo Tony, the company’s EVP, PAO. SEC filings show that Oviedo Tony sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $16.41 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71409.0 shares.

Earthstone Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Oviedo Tony (EVP, PAO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $15.66 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ESTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Lodzinski Frank Alan (Executive Chairman) disposed off 45,690 shares at an average price of $15.49 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 408,386 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is trading 27.64% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 14.81% higher over the same period. SM Energy Company (SM) is -15.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.