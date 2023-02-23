Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Volatility At 4.58%, Should You Add A Position?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is 30.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.27 and a high of $79.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $61.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.4% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.94% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -29.32% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.66, the stock is -2.17% and 9.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing 5.55% at the moment leaves the stock 40.41% off its SMA200. EXAS registered -12.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.81%.

The stock witnessed a -4.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.03%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 6420 employees, a market worth around $11.54B and $2.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.91% and -19.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.00M, and float is at 176.12M with Short Float at 6.75%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Condella Sarah, the company’s EVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Condella Sarah sold 1,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $63.91 per share for a total of $68767.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84090.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Conroy Kevin T (President and CEO) sold a total of 14,617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $65.59 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Elliott Jeffrey Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,866 shares at an average price of $65.59 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 22,655 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading -5.65% down over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -28.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.