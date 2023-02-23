Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Volatility At 9.25%, Should You Add A Position?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is 45.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $4.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOTU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is -8.35% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.96 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 80.40% off its SMA200. GOTU registered 57.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.55%.

The stock witnessed a -17.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 214.68%, and is -11.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 10.90% over the month.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has around 9015 employees, a market worth around $947.54M and $458.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.59 and Fwd P/E is 31.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 435.77% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.80%).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Analyst Forecasts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.77M, and float is at 254.53M with Short Float at 4.09%.