Here are the top Institutional holders of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) is 47.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WINT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is 55.12% and 42.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 160.98 million and changing 47.06% at the moment leaves the stock -20.77% off its SMA200. WINT registered -76.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.64%.

The stock witnessed a 47.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.86%, and is 61.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.90% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 78.57% and -82.52% from its 52-week high.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.30% this year

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.14M, and float is at 29.66M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fraser Craig, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Fraser Craig bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that Hamill John P. (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $0.37 per share for $1100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72800.0 shares of the WINT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26, Fraser Craig (President and CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $0.37 for $935.0. The insider now directly holds 224,058 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT).