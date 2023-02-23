Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is 12.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.33 and a high of $93.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTSH stock was last observed hovering at around $64.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.19% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -31.51% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.44, the stock is -3.17% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 0.23% off its SMA200. CTSH registered -25.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.69%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.45%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has around 355300 employees, a market worth around $33.24B and $19.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.59 and Fwd P/E is 13.23. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.54% and -31.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 512.00M, and float is at 507.59M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 80 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mackay Leo S. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mackay Leo S. Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $52.79 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28310.0 shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Abdalla Zein (Director) sold a total of 4,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $65.44 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13556.0 shares of the CTSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Patsalos-Fox Michael (Director) disposed off 5,687 shares at an average price of $74.40 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 57,534 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) that is trading 43.75% up over the past 12 months and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) that is -24.14% lower over the same period.