Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is 5.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.01 and a high of $68.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $60.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.8% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.23% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.94, the stock is -0.84% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 2.63% off its SMA200. CTVA registered 22.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.47%.

The stock witnessed a 0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $44.82B and $17.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.58 and Fwd P/E is 17.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.38% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.90% this year

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.80M, and float is at 711.29M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Magro Charles V., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Magro Charles V. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $60.64 per share for a total of $2.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Grimm Audrey () sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $62.79 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7511.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Engel Klaus A (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $52.76 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 28,742 shares of Corteva Inc. (CTVA).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Who are the competitors?

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is 2.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.