Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is 4.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.64 and a high of $47.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.93% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.15, the stock is -3.58% and 0.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -15.36% off its SMA200. NRG registered -13.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.26%.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.52%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has around 6635 employees, a market worth around $7.61B and $31.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.82 and Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.19% and -30.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 330.60% this year

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.00M, and float is at 229.07M with Short Float at 5.14%.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOBBY PAUL W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOBBY PAUL W bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $31.37 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89320.0 shares.

NRG Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Donohue Elisabeth B (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $31.32 per share for $78300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17724.0 shares of the NRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Cox Heather (Director) acquired 1,571 shares at an average price of $31.32 for $49204.0. The insider now directly holds 30,846 shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -2.34% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 0.50% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 14.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.