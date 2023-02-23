Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) is 8.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.69 and a high of $44.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $15.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.8% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -12.71% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.78, the stock is 1.31% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -26.28% off its SMA200. S registered -59.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.79%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.17%, and is -5.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $361.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.35% and -64.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.60% this year

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.63M, and float is at 212.14M with Short Float at 8.29%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at SentinelOne Inc. (S) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernhardt David J., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $16.30 per share for a total of $25067.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94876.0 shares.

SentinelOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Bernhardt David J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $15.03 per share for $92473.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94876.0 shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Weingarten Tomer (President, CEO) disposed off 7,488 shares at an average price of $15.40 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 251,939 shares of SentinelOne Inc. (S).