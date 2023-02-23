iBio Inc. (IBIO) Volatility At 27.85%, Should You Add A Position?

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is 237.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $16.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -50.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is 61.66% and 109.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing -9.64% at the moment leaves the stock -64.14% off its SMA200. IBIO registered -82.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.19%.

The stock witnessed a 99.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.25%, and is 70.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.85% over the week and 21.62% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $8.42M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 316.67% and -90.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.30%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.81M, and float is at 7.45M with Short Float at 19.66%.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lutz Robert Matthew, the company’s. SEC filings show that Lutz Robert Matthew sold 24,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $8510.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.