Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is -2.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.52 and a high of $69.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $62.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.08% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -7.74% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.49, the stock is -5.38% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.62% off its SMA200. JCI registered -4.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.80%.

The stock witnessed a -6.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.70%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 102000 employees, a market worth around $42.77B and $25.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.05 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.28% and -10.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 687.00M, and float is at 685.25M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCONEGHY DANIEL C, the company’s VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr. SEC filings show that MCCONEGHY DANIEL C sold 3,068 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $64.43 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5054.0 shares.

Johnson Controls International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that ELLIS MICHAEL J (EVP Chief Digital & Customer O) sold a total of 28,825 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $65.15 per share for $1.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8101.0 shares of the JCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, ELLIS MICHAEL J (EVP Chief Digital & Customer O) disposed off 1,194 shares at an average price of $66.16 for $78995.0. The insider now directly holds 11,902 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 7.34% up over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is 12.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.