New Big Money Means Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is 0.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.36 and a high of $308.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $243.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -24.51% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.17% off the consensus price target high of $305.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.97% higher than the price target low of $233.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $219.09, the stock is -11.93% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -10.06% at the moment leaves the stock -1.88% off its SMA200. CRL registered -25.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.39%.

The stock witnessed a -13.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.52%, and is -12.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $11.35B and $3.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.80 and Fwd P/E is 19.27. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.80% and -28.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.87M, and float is at 50.37M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parisotto Shannon M, the company’s CEVP, Disc & Safety Assessment. SEC filings show that Parisotto Shannon M sold 4,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $254.41 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6010.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Girshick Birgit (Corporate Executive VP & COO) sold a total of 3,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $254.39 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41038.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, FOSTER JAMES C (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $250.00 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 216,594 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -8.35% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 36.34% higher over the same period.