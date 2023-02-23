New Big Money Means RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) is 56.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDHL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 1.35% and 15.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -65.50% off its SMA200. RDHL registered -90.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.38%.

The stock witnessed a 28.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.97%, and is 5.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $19.89M and $71.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.60% and -93.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.90%).

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.84M, and float is at 34.99M with Short Float at 23.18%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -8.04% down over the past 12 months and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) that is -36.02% lower over the same period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 22.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.