New Big Money Means The Southern Company (SO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.85 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $65.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $65.24, the stock is -2.82% and -5.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -8.18% off its SMA200. SO registered 2.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.53%.

The stock witnessed a -2.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27700 employees, a market worth around $70.20B and $29.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.94 and Fwd P/E is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.86% and -19.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 0.97%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cummiskey Christopher, the company’s EVP & CCCS Officer. SEC filings show that Cummiskey Christopher sold 1,282 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $66.60 per share for a total of $85381.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27512.0 shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Cummiskey Christopher (EVP & CCCS Officer) sold a total of 852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $67.31 per share for $57348.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22059.0 shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) disposed off 14,546 shares at an average price of $70.95 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 120,786 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -0.63% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -27.09% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 5.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.