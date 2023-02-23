New Big Money Means Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is 30.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.20 and a high of $111.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $107.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $107.67, the stock is 2.76% and 12.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 49.15% off its SMA200. WYNN registered 15.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.97%.

The stock witnessed a 7.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.67%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has around 26950 employees, a market worth around $12.14B and $3.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.97. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.48% and -3.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analyst Forecasts

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.71M, and float is at 96.11M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whittemore Ellen F, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Whittemore Ellen F sold 10,383 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $109.48 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71342.0 shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Billings Craig Scott (CEO) sold a total of 10,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $102.35 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, ATKINS BETSY S (Director) disposed off 5,707 shares at an average price of $83.65 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 6,690 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 21.71% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is 12.96% higher over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -0.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.