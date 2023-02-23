QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Volatility At 2.31%, Should You Add A Position?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is 12.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.93 and a high of $172.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $123.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.09% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 0.84% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.95, the stock is -6.19% and 1.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -3.33% off its SMA200. QCOM registered -26.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.47%.

The stock witnessed a -5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.08%, and is -6.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $140.84B and $42.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.85 and Fwd P/E is 10.84. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.60% and -28.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 0.91%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THOMPSON JAMES H, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that THOMPSON JAMES H sold 9,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $131.80 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that ROGERS ALEXANDER H (President QTL & Global Affairs) sold a total of 27,626 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $131.48 per share for $3.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23637.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, CATHEY JAMES J (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 2,084 shares at an average price of $111.09 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 2,664 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -12.22% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.