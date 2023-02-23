Sunrun Inc. (RUN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $39.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.6% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 19.73% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.08, the stock is -4.35% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.82 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -11.71% off its SMA200. RUN registered 11.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.67%.

The stock witnessed a -10.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.76%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 11383 employees, a market worth around $5.00B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.61. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.33% and -38.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.70M, and float is at 204.65M with Short Float at 15.60%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fenster Edward Harris, the company’s Co-Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Fenster Edward Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $24.45 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.29 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Abajian Danny (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $22.02 per share for $4381.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Dickson Paul S. (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 178 shares at an average price of $22.08 for $3930.0. The insider now directly holds 154,358 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -29.69% down over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 138.60% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is -2.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.